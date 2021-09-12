Video: Jacksonville State upsets Florida State on great last-second touchdown

Jacksonville State upset Florida State on Saturday night on a great touchdown at the last second.

The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their 41 with 12 seconds left and threw three straight incompletions. But then on fourth down with two seconds left, everything changed.

Zerrick Cooper found Damond Philyaw-Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown to win the game.

Jacksonville State just did that to FSU pic.twitter.com/cgU962vnOT — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) September 12, 2021

What a play.

And just like that, Jacksonville State won 20-17, sending Florida State to 0-2. This is not a good start to the 2021 season for FSU.