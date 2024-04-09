Video of Matt Rhule praising Bill Belichick goes viral

Many people were surprised that Bill Belichick did not land another head coach job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots, and it is safe to say Matt Rhule was as stunned as anyone.

Belichick visited with Nebraska players and coaches last week to share some of his wisdom. Rhule spoke with reporters on Friday about the experience. The Cornhuskers coach said he was “embarrassed” by how much knowledge Belichick has.

Rhule was so enthusiastic in gushing about Belichick that the video went viral.

“He is so smart and has seen so much that he can make the complex so simple that it humbles you and embarrasses you,” Rhule said. “I was embarrassed yesterday listening to him, how smart he is, how simple it was.

“Forget the clinic, he came in and met with our coaching staff. Three-and-a-half hours in I was like, ‘Coach, would you like a water or a coffee? Would you like to use the restroom?’ Because I desperately had to use the restroom. And he’s like, ‘I’m fine, Matt.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ … The only reason why we don’t get through more information is because he’s having to slow down and make sure you understand what he’s saying.”

There were seven vacant head coach jobs in the NFL this offseason, but Belichick remains unemployed. Of course, that does not necessarily mean he was interested in every vacancy. It is possible that Belichick only wanted one or two of the jobs and prefers to wait until next offseason to see if other opportunities arise.

Rhule’s comments are yet another reminder of why Belichick is being pursued for other potential NFL-related jobs.