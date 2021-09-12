Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders.

The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their 41 with 12 seconds left and threw three straight incompletions. But then on fourth down with two seconds left, Zerrick Cooper found Damond Philyaw-Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown to win the game (video here). The reaction of Florida State’s cheerleaders said it all:

College football creates the most insane GIFS. I don’t know how you top the yin/yang of this: pic.twitter.com/CZxn7QTcBp — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 12, 2021

Florida State fell to 0-2 after losing to Notre Dame last week. They took the Fighting Irish to overtime and put up a respectable fight, but they clearly weren’t ready to face Jacksonville State.

To add insult to injury, Jacksonville State players planted their flag on the Seminoles’ logo after the game. It’s hard to imagine the night going much worse for Florida State, and the team’s cheerleaders clearly felt that.