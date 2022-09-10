Video: Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew scores on amazing hurdle

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew showed off his athleticism with an amazing hurdle on Saturday against Tennessee.

Pitt had a 1st-and-10 at their 43 in the second quarter while leading the Vols 10-7.

Bartholomew went in motion and then went out or a pattern down the right side. Kedon Slovis hit him for a completion. Then when it looked like Bartholomew would be tackled, the 6-foot-5 tight end broke out a beautiful hurdle:

That was awesome.

Here is another angle of the hurdle, which Pitt shared on social media.

Sometimes a player will break out the hurdle for fun. In this case, it was completely useful and helped Bartholomew gain an extra 30 yards and score.

What a play for the big man. That went in the books as a 57-yard score.