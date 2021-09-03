Video: PJ Fleck shows big balls with bold call on 4th down

PJ Fleck showed some some big balls with a bold call during his Minnesota Golden Gophers’ game at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Minnesota was down 10-0 early in the second quarter and was facing a decision that most conservative coaches wouldn’t think twice about. But not Fleck.

He had a 4th-and-1 from his 29. A stop would have put Ohio State almost in the red zone with a chance to go up by three scores. But a conversion would give Minnesota some confidence and momentum. Fleck went for it and it worked.

Mohamed Ibrahim broke out for 56 yards to the Ohio State 15 on a big run.

Two plays later, Minnesota scored a touchdown. They followed that up with an interception and then another touchdown to go up 14-10.

“That is Minnesota football. We live and die by those plays,” Fleck said at halftime of his decision, via FOX’s Jenny Taft. “I believe in our football team.”

Minnesota probably was toast if they didn’t convert that. Instead, they did and it sparked them to eventually take a lead entering halftime. What a ballsy call.