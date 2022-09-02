Video: South Carolina State punter commits ridiculous blunder

South Carolina State’s punter drew attention online Thursday for all the wrong reasons.

Dyson Roberts is a sophomore who punts for South Carolina State. He also likes to serve as a dual-threat, often testing out whether he should run for a first down or try to punt.

In the first quarter against UCF on Thursday, Roberts tried to do both, but that did not go well.

The Bulldogs were down 7-0 midway through the first quarter and had a 4th-and-19 from their 30. Roberts received the snap and started to run towards the right side. He gained over 10 yards before deciding to punt. Unfortunately, he had long passed the line of scrimmage.

Take a look at this:

What the hell was this pic.twitter.com/jEO3VqIAGL — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 1, 2022

Roberts had converted a fake punt earlier in the game, so that may have emboldened him.

The tough times for Roberts didn’t end with the first quarter blunder.

In the fourth quarter, Roberts waited too long before punting. He ended up having his punt attempt blocked and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

South Carolina State’s punter is in hell tonight pic.twitter.com/DIYATRyO8H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2022

With plays like those, it’s no surprise South Carolina State lost 56-10.