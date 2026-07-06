Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

John Mateer spent the offseason working with a Heisman Trophy winner

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John Mateer holds a ball
Oklahoma's John Mateer warms up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Photo Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer turned to a former Heisman Trophy winner this offseason to help him improve.

Mateer spent part of the offseason working with former Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford. The two broke down film, and Bradford was the one who reached out to Mateer.

Bradford had praise for Mateer, and expects the quarterback to have a big year.

Mateer spent much of last season playing through a lingering hand injury. While he did have surgery on it, he came back less than three weeks after that, and played hurt for the remainder of the season. The junior quarterback has spent the offseason watching film and working on his throwing motion now that he is fully healthy.

Despite playing hurt, Mateer still threw for 2,885 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. It sounds like we should expect a big year from him in 2026.

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