John Mateer spent the offseason working with a Heisman Trophy winner

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer turned to a former Heisman Trophy winner this offseason to help him improve.

Mateer spent part of the offseason working with former Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford. The two broke down film, and Bradford was the one who reached out to Mateer.

Bradford had praise for Mateer, and expects the quarterback to have a big year.

John Mateer has spent part of his offseason studying film with Sam Bradford, who reached out to Mateer.



“I probably had more fun than he did,” Bradford said.



Part II of my series on Mateer’s offseason: Inside the film room sessions shaping OU’s QB1 ➡️ https://t.co/CLcADjZsZT pic.twitter.com/7ZLK3k1Yq3 — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) July 6, 2026

Sam Bradford on why he reached out to Mateer, wanting to help:



“I was just looking for a way to get back into a football a little bit… I think as you get older, you realize there’s a way that you can give back to someone who’s younger than you.” https://t.co/y7B4TTHU7m pic.twitter.com/c5V4NpZYPi — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) July 6, 2026

Mateer spent much of last season playing through a lingering hand injury. While he did have surgery on it, he came back less than three weeks after that, and played hurt for the remainder of the season. The junior quarterback has spent the offseason watching film and working on his throwing motion now that he is fully healthy.

Despite playing hurt, Mateer still threw for 2,885 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. It sounds like we should expect a big year from him in 2026.