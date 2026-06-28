Trinidad Chambliss says Lane Kiffin was not ‘truthful’

Some of former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s recent comments about recruiting have been disputed by his star quarterback.

Trinidad Chambliss said that he did not agree with Kiffin’s assertion that it was difficult to recruit Black players to Ole Miss. The quarterback said he experienced “nothing but love” in Oxford and questioned Kiffin’s truthfulness.

“Me, personally, I don’t agree,” Chambliss said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “I don’t think that what he said was truthful. … The Oxford community is nothing but love and they care about their people no matter what they look like: brown, black, purple, yellow — you know what I mean?”

Kiffin drew more backlash from Ole Miss fans after he said in a Vanity Fair interview that the school’s association with Confederate symbols made recruiting more difficult. He later apologized to Ole Miss and said his comments were not “calculated.”

At this point, Kiffin has no chance of winning when he talks about Ole Miss, no matter whether he’s right or wrong. Chambliss did not disrespect his former coach, but it is rather fitting that he had no trouble going against Kiffin’s comments here.

Chambliss is actually seeking to return to Oxford for one more season by trying to get an extra year of eligibility. He has no hard feelings toward Kiffin, though, and even admitted that he considered following his former coach to LSU.