Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday.

The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.

The story could not have been more different for Levis. A former Penn State quarterback, Levis was playing his first game with Kentucky since transferring, Levis went off, throwing three touchdown passes. That made Levis the first Kentucky quarterback to do that in a game in three years.

Will Levis is the first Kentucky QB to have 3 passing TDs in a game in almost 3 years It's halftime. pic.twitter.com/2lAsIZ3P4o — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

The numbers for Levis were great. He went 11-for-17 for 246 yards along with the three scores. Remarkably, Levis only threw three touchdowns in his entire Penn State career, which consisted of 102 pass attempts in 14 games.

Obviously, it’s early. Levis is facing Louisiana-Monroe, a team that went winless last year, while Clifford is facing Wisconsin’s strong defense. Clifford also came out and threw for a touchdown early in the second half. Still, these aren’t the first struggles Clifford has had, and you could understand if Penn State fans are a little frustrated watching Levis shine elsewhere.