Penn State QB Sean Clifford ticked off about 0-3 start

Penn State has begun the season 0-3, and they are not happy about it.

Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford expressed frustration on Saturday after the team’s 35-19 loss to Maryland.

“Mentally, I’m pi–ed,” Clifford said (censored by LBS), via Greg Pickel. “That’s probably the only way I can describe it. We’re an 0-3 football team. I’ve never been on an 0-3 football team. … Our backs are against the walls. … Something isn’t right right now, we have to correct it.”

Clifford went 27/57 for 340 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 17 times for 26 yards and lost a fumble. All together, he had three turnovers.

Penn State lost their opener to Indiana in controversial fashion. Then they lost to Ohio State. And with the defeat against Maryland, they’re 0-3.

The loss to Ohio State is understandable. The Indiana game could have gone either way. But nobody saw them beginning 0-3, so the frustration makes plenty of sense.