Friday, June 11, 2021

Aaron Carter says he has mild concussion after boxing loss to Lamar Odom

June 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Carter Lamar Odom

Aaron Carter suffered some negative medical effects from his fight with Lamar Odom.

Carter posted a note on Instagram after his fight Friday night to say he suffered a “mild concussion.”

Here is what he wrote in the post:

“Mild concussion but f— it, it was worth it! Thank you (Celebrity Boxing) and Lamar Odom for such an amazing fight I appreciate you giving me your best! Thank you!” (post edited for profanity by LBS).

Carter and Odom fought in a Celebrity Boxing match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. Odom won via second-round knockout (watch here).

Carter seemed to enjoy the experience of having his head handed to him. He was fighting a man nearly a foot taller than him and couldn’t overcome the difference. It especially didn’t help that he gassed himself out early.

Carter’s post is included in the tweet below.

.

