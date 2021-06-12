Aaron Carter says he has mild concussion after boxing loss to Lamar Odom

Aaron Carter suffered some negative medical effects from his fight with Lamar Odom.

Carter posted a note on Instagram after his fight Friday night to say he suffered a “mild concussion.”

Here is what he wrote in the post:

“Mild concussion but f— it, it was worth it! Thank you (Celebrity Boxing) and Lamar Odom for such an amazing fight I appreciate you giving me your best! Thank you!” (post edited for profanity by LBS).

Carter and Odom fought in a Celebrity Boxing match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. Odom won via second-round knockout (watch here).

Carter seemed to enjoy the experience of having his head handed to him. He was fighting a man nearly a foot taller than him and couldn’t overcome the difference. It especially didn’t help that he gassed himself out early.

Carter’s post is included in the tweet below.