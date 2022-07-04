Joey Chestnut dealing with injury ahead of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut is looking to win his 15th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title on Monday, but will have to do so while braving a significant leg injury.

During Friday’s weigh-in for the contest captured by Fox News Digital, the 235-pounder was on crutches and had his right leg wrapped in a black cast below the knee. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest host George Shea asked Chestnut about the injury, and whether or not it would affect Chestnut’s performance in the July 4 event.

“It’s a ruptured tendon,” Chestnut said. “It hurts, but it’s my leg and I’m not eating with my leg. I’m going to go out there hungry, and it’s going to be an awesome Fourth of July.”

Chestnut declined to reveal what caused the injury.

The top-ranked competitive eater in the world is looking to best his world record of 76 hot dogs and buns that he consumed in 10 minutes during the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut set the previous record of 75 hot dogs and buns eaten during the 2020 contest.

Bettors should probably think twice about betting against Chestnut this year, even with a ruptured tendon.