Video shows 11-year-old shooting two teammates after football practice

A shocking incident took place after a youth football practice in Florida this week, and some surveillance footage that was released showed a glimpse into the wild scene.

An 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday after he allegedly shot two of his teammates in a parking lot. Police in Apopka, Fla., said three children got into an altercation that could have turned deadly when the 11-year-old retrieved a firearm from his mother’s car.

The 11-year-old fired one shot that hit both 13-year-old victims. Police said one victim was hit in the upper body and another was hit in the arm with the same bullet. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by TMZ shows a boy grabbing a firearm and then firing a round toward another child who had his back turned.

SHOCKING surveillance video allegedly shows the moment an 11-year-old youth football player shot two of his teammates during an altercation at a practice in Florida on Monday. https://t.co/LrLSAwbYGF pic.twitter.com/TQwyFYOoQK — TMZ (@TMZ) October 3, 2023

Apopka police chief Mike McKinley said at a press conference Tuesday that the 11-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

“Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means, but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted,” McKinley said.

Police also said further charges could be filed against the boy’s parents if it is determined that the gun was left in a place where the 11-year-old had access to it.

Unfortunately, the incident was not the first we have seen involving someone being shot at a youth football event.