Verdict announced in Karmelo Anthony murder case

A jury in Collin County, Texas, on Tuesday announced its verdict in the Karmelo Anthony murder case.

Anthony was on trial in a Texas District Court for the murder of Austin Metcalf, a fellow high school student-athlete. Anthony was found guilty of stabbing Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025. Anthony’s Centennial High School and Metcalf’s Memorial High School were among the schools participating in the meet.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the incident and has since turned 19, admitted that he stabbed Metcalf. Anthony’s attorneys argued that Anthony was acting in self-defense in response to pressure from Metcalf’s school to leave from the area under Metcalf’s team’s tent. Metcalf had reportedly told Anthony to leave the area. Anthony reportedly said in response, “touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf died in the arms of his twin brother.

Anthony was tried as an adult and can be sentenced from five years to life (99 years) in prison. The jury took three hours to deliberate before reaching its guilty verdict.