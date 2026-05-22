Joey Chestnut sentenced to probation over alleged altercation at a bar

Joey Chestnut is making headlines this week outside of the usual July 4th cycle.

The legendary competitive eater Chestnut has been sentenced to 180 days of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a report this week by Josh Peter of USA Today. As such, Chestnut will be competing in this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest while on probation.

Peter notes that Chestnut will not be facing any discipline from Major League Eating, the governing body that sanctions the July 4 contest. Additionally, Chestnut will be allowed to travel outside of his home state of Indiana in order to compete in the Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. and told USA Today that he will not have any restrictions during the event.

US Weekly reports that Chestnut allegedly struck a man with an open hand while at an Indiana bar on March 21. The supposed incident reportedly occurred after the man recognized and approached Chestnut before the interaction eventually turned sour.

Chestnut was accused of striking the man on the left side of his face with an open right hand after the two initially exchanged a friendly handshake. When later questioned by law enforcement, Chestnut reportedly said that he was “pretty drunk and didn’t remember” what had happened.

You can read US Weekly’s full report on the situation here.

The 42-year-old Chestnut is regarded as the greatest competitive eater ever and has won 17 total Hot Dog Eating contests in addition to holding 55 world records across 55 different disciplines. He was back competing in the Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2025 (after missing 2024 due to a sponsorship-related ban) and apologized to fans after “only” clearing 70 hot dogs and buns eaten.