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Coco Gauff got into a car accident on her way to her French Open match

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Coco Gauff looking on
Jun 7 2023; Paris,France; Coco Gauff (USA) reacts to a point during her match against Iga Swiatek (POL) on day 11 at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff had an unexpected incident on Tuesday as she prepared for her French Open match against Taylor Townsend.

Gauff admitted that she got into a minor car accident on her way to Roland Garros on Tuesday. The incident even left the vehicle undrivable, and she had to find an alternate way to get to the grounds.

“We kind of got in a mini car accident on our way to the site today,” Gauff admitted. “There’s this pole thing, and it’s supposed to go down, and the police told him to go, and the pole was still there, so we ran into it. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car.”

Gauff wound up having to take a taxi the rest of the way, but made it without further incident. She was hopeful that the accident might actually prove to be a good omen and that she is getting her bad luck out of the way off the court.

One can question whether Gauff needs the luck. She is the defending champion at Roland Garros, and she beat Townsend in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the second round.

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