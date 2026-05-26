Coco Gauff got into a car accident on her way to her French Open match

Coco Gauff had an unexpected incident on Tuesday as she prepared for her French Open match against Taylor Townsend.

Gauff admitted that she got into a minor car accident on her way to Roland Garros on Tuesday. The incident even left the vehicle undrivable, and she had to find an alternate way to get to the grounds.

“We kind of got in a mini car accident on our way to the site today,” Gauff admitted. “There’s this pole thing, and it’s supposed to go down, and the police told him to go, and the pole was still there, so we ran into it. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car.”

Coco Gauff revealed to @chris_eubanks96 that she was in a mini car accident riding to Roland Garros this morning, hours before her match with Taylor Townsend.



Not lying,despite her usual laugh at Chris asking her questions



“The pole was still there & we ran into it.”

🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/kBdMUaB31n — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) May 26, 2026

Gauff wound up having to take a taxi the rest of the way, but made it without further incident. She was hopeful that the accident might actually prove to be a good omen and that she is getting her bad luck out of the way off the court.

One can question whether Gauff needs the luck. She is the defending champion at Roland Garros, and she beat Townsend in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the second round.