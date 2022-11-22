 Skip to main content
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing

November 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss.

Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.

A video that was shared by an Eagles fan who was at Lucas Oil Stadium shows Sirianni yelling “that s— is for Frank Reich!” as he walked off the field. You can see the clip below, but be aware that it contains a curse word:

Sirianni said he was hoping to coach against Reich in the game. He shared some of his thoughts on the Colts’ decision to fire Reich, but he said he did not want to express how he really feels about the situation. That video probably sums it up best.

Reich was fired earlier this month in his fifth season with the Colts. He was replaced with Jeff Saturday, who has zero previous NFL coaching experience. The move has been widely criticized across the league.

