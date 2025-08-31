49ers are making a uniform change for 2025 season

The San Francisco 49ers will have a different look for their home games early on in the 2025 season.

On Sunday, the 49ers announced that they will wear white as their primary color for their first two home games this season. The team will wear their throwback white jerseys when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 and their regular white jerseys when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area notes that this will be the first time the Niners wear white for home games. They are taking the approach in an attempt to help players stay cooler if the weather is hot early in the season in Santa Clara.

For the first time, the 49ers will wear their white jerseys for early-season home games to combat the possible heat factor at Levi's Stadium. They will wear white throwbacks in Week 3 vs. the Cardinals and their primary white uniforms in Week 4 vs. the Jaguars. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 31, 2025

The 49ers’ predominantly red jerseys with their gold helmets and pants are one of the most iconic uniform combinations in sports. Some fans who prefer a more traditional look may not like the idea of the team wearing white jerseys at home.

Other teams that play in warm-weather cities have taken the same approach, though hot weather is a lot more common in those places. Teams like the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers all tend to wear white uniforms early in the year to combat warm weather. The 49ers have decided to give it a try.