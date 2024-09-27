49ers GM provides update on Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has returned from visiting with a specialist overseas, but the team is not yet ready to say when he might make his 2024 debut.

McCaffrey has been sidelined since the start of the season with an Achilles injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that the star running back had traveled to Germany to consult a specialist about the issue.

During a Friday appearance on KNBR radio, 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed that McCaffrey has returned to San Francisco. Lynch said the team is looking for McCaffrey to hit “certain markers” so the Pro Bowl back can intensify his recovery, though Lynch did not provide a timeline for that.

“We needed to quiet it down,” Lynch said. “The plan was to give it the time to do that and then at some point in a thoughtful way to ramp him back up. … What he does and where he goes, he’s got people who work on his body and have for a long time. … Now he’s back here and we’ll have to hit certain markers and try the ramp up. God willing the thing has quieted down and we can build him up in a smart thoughtful way.”

Lynch also indicated that traveling to Germany was McCaffrey’s idea but that the team was on board.

McCaffrey is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6, but it sounds like he has a lot more work to do before the 49ers will be comfortable with him playing. A report on Thursday offered a somewhat troubling timeline for McCaffrey’s return to game action.

Jordan Mason has been operating as San Francisco’s starting running back in McCaffrey’s absence. The third-year back has rushed for 324 yards and an impressive 4.8 yards per carry.