49ers kicker Robbie Gould throws shade at Jalen Hurts

San Francisco 49ers players are making it very clear that they are still bitter over their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles beat the Niners 31-7, but San Francisco does not feel they got a fair shake since quarterback Brock Purdy was injured on their first possession. Christian McCaffrey is still upset over how the game went. Brandon Aiyuk has questions about the Eagles’ defense. And now even kicker Robbie Gould is slighting Philly.

Gould recorded a video for The 33rd Team where he analyzed the Super Bowl. At the end of the clip, Gould threw some shade at Jalen Hurts.

"If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense."@RobbieGould09 on which team has the edge in the #SuperBowl — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 9, 2023

“If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re going to have probably a pretty solid day on defense,” Gould said.

The 49ers are pretty confident that the Eagles are beatable. They never got their best chance to take on Philly since Purdy got hurt. As if that wasn’t bad enough, backup Josh Johnson got hurt in the third quarter too.

It’s too bad the Eagles aren’t facing the Niners in a rematch, because Philly is getting all sorts of bulletin-board material. If you take away Hurts’ ability to run, Gould doesn’t think he can beat you throwing the ball.

Hurts passed for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season. He rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs.