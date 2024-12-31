49ers owner answers big question about Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have had a disappointing season, but that does not mean they are going to make significant changes to their leadership.

The Niners fell to 6-10 on Monday night with their 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif. Prior to kickoff of that game, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard asked team owner Jed York if both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be back next season.

York put an end to any speculation.

“They’re not going anywhere,” York said. “You can write that, for sure. They’re not going anywhere.”

Lynch made it clear a few weeks ago that Shanahan was not in danger of being fired. The GM openly dismissed the hot seat talk and said the 49ers are fully behind Shanahan despite the team’s struggles in 2024.

One reporter floated the idea of the 49ers trying to trade Shanahan, but it does not sound like York has any interest in that. Shanahan also addressed the talk of him potentially leaving on his own accord.

Shanahan led San Francisco to the Super Bowl last year. The Niners also made three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances heading into this season.

Both Shanahan and Lynch have been outstanding during their time with the 49ers. They found a franchise quarterback in the seventh round of the 2022 draft with Brock Purdy. Had it not been for key injuries to players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, the 2024 season probably would have gone a lot more smoothly.