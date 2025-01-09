Aaron Glenn turns down head coach interview with AFC team

One AFC team has been spurned in its effort to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn declined a head coaching interview request with the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Glenn still has widespread interest from elsewhere, and has five interviews lined up already.

#Lions DC Aaron Glenn has declined an interview request from the #Patriots, per sources. Glenn will interview for the other five head coaching vacancies over the next few days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2025

No specific reason was given for Glenn’s decision. It might be because he already has so many other interviews lined up, and he did not want to add another to his list. However, some will certainly speculate that Glenn is not interested in interviewing for a job that everyone already thinks is going to someone else.

Glenn has plenty of other interest, and if the Patriots are embarking on a serious search, they have other candidates as well. Still, it is fairly unusual for a high-profile candidate to reject an interview like this, no matter the circumstances.