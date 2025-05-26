Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers addresses his relationship with Packers

Aaron Rodgers in Jets gear
Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers did not leave the Green Bay Packers on the best of terms, but he is still willing to make amends with the franchise before he officially retires.

In a recent Q&A on the YNK Podcast, Rodgers said he would be open to signing a one-day contract and retiring as a member of the Packers. However, he indicated that the Packers would have to reach out to him in order for that to happen.

“I’ve thought about that, and I don’t understand what the reason for that is,” Rodgers said when asked if he would have interest in retiring as a Packer. “At the same time, I grew up a Niner fan, and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner. So I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn’t do it, would that make a difference in how I’m viewed in the Packers’ eyes?

“When I retire, in four years, I’m going to go into the Packer Hall of Fame. May or may not get my number retired. Whether I do or not, that’s fine. There’s a lot of love from me in how I feel about the team. If I do or if I don’t, I don’t think it should make a difference. I’m not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would.”

The Packers largely made the decision to move on from Rodgers, as Jordan Love was ready to take over at quarterback. That obviously stung Rodgers a bit, and it was not the most cordial departure, but he does not appear to hold any grudges over the situation.

Nobody knows quite when Rodgers’ retirement will come. It seems unlikely to be this offseason, but maybe he will actually do it as a Packer. That would have been hard to believe two years ago.

