Aaron Rodgers named Bears’ owner in funny Wikipedia edit

It did not take long for Aaron Rodgers to trash talk himself into becoming the actual owner of the Chicago Bears … at least on Wikipedia.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback delivered the viral moment of the week when he taunted Bears fans during Sunday’s divisional win over Chicago. Rodgers scrambled for a key rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter and rubbed it in by telling the home fans, “I still own you!”

The Chicago Bears’ Wikipedia page reflected just as much after the game. In light of Rodgers’ taunt, he was briefly listed as the owner of the Bears.

The Bears’ Wikipedia page got updated earlier today (it’s since been fixed) to reflect the correct owner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6iWwWhkmp6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2021

Another funny edit had Bears head coach Matt Nagy listed on Wikipedia as Rodgers’ son.

Wikipedia has revealed that Aaron Rodgers has a 43-year-old son named Matt. pic.twitter.com/7Th8Ow42ul — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 18, 2021

Though the taunt served as a bit of revenge, in reality, Rodgers can make a pretty strong case to be Bears owner. He is now 22-5 against them for his NFL career. Regardless, the reigning NFL MVP Rodgers probably prefers this Wikipedia edit to the last one that he was a part of.