Aaron Rodgers chewed out center Josh Myers over bad snap

Aaron Rodgers was not happy with teammate Josh Myers over a bad snap during “Sunday Night Football” between their Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers had a 4th-and-1 at the 49ers 3-yard line early in the second quarter. They decided to go for it. But the play was doomed from the start by a poorly-timed snap that came just as the man in motion was crossing sides of the formation.

Rodgers didn’t get a good handle on the ball and ended up scrambling under pressure and throwing it away.

Afterwards, Rodgers was shown by NBC chewing out center Josh Myers.

Rodgers appeared to mouth something like, “look at the g-d play clock” to Myers.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has chewed out Myers, who doesn’t seem to mind the harsh words.

#Packers C Josh Myers asked if he prefers kinder, gentler Aaron Rodgers, or QB who demanded he "snap the f-ing ball" last week: "I prefer the one that gets the job done the best. It doesn't matter to me. If he's got to get on me to do something better, then that's the way it is." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 8, 2021

Myers is a rookie and second-round pick out of Ohio State. He’s probably used to being held to high standards, though it’s hard to imagine he’s played for anyone as demanding as the three-time NFL MVP.