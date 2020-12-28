Aaron Rodgers has extremely high praise for Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams may have the strongest connection of any quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL, and they showed that once again during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. After Adams caught three touchdown passes in snowy conditions, Rodgers paid him a very high compliment.

Rodgers has said in the past that future Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson is the best player he has ever played with. Following Sunday night’s win, he said Adams has made his way into into that discussion.

“I’ve said for so long that Charles was the best player that I played with. And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel corner dominate before,” Rodgers said, per Olivia Reiner of PackersNews.com. “It’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation because he’s that type of player. He’s a special player.”

With Adams’ 11 catches against the Titans, Rodgers has now completed 492 passes to him in seven seasons. That is now the most by a QB-receiver combo in Packers history. The previous mark was set by Brett Favre and Donald Driver, who connected 486 times in nine seasons.

Adams now has 109 catches for 1,328 yards and an NFL-leading 17 touchdowns. He has somehow put up those numbers while missing two games. If you’ve seen some of the highlight-reel catches Adams has made this season, you know why Rodgers thinks so highly of him. He’s virtually impossible to cover.