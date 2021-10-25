Aaron Rodgers takes funny shot at ex-QB over risky play

One of the most dangerous plays for a quarterback is throwing from the back of the end zone due to the risk of a safety. One former quarterback is the poster child for that.

Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky infamously scrambled out of the back of the end zone in a 2008 game for the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky is a good sport about it, but it’s one of the strangest and most bizarre moments in recent NFL history.

So when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found himself in a similar situation Sunday, Orlovsky crossed his mind. Orlovsky posted a picture of Rodgers dodging a tackle near the back of the end zone in Sunday’s game, making fun of himself over the infamous 2008 play. Unlike Orlovsky, however, Rodgers had the presence of mind to throw the ball away before taking a sack or running out of the end zone.

It meant Rodgers could have a little fun with it.

Thought about you legit right after this throw away @danorlovsky7 😂😂 # https://t.co/YTkCH71Jb5 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) October 25, 2021

Orlovsky won’t mind. He has a sense of humor about the whole thing. If that counts as his legacy, so be it.