Aaron Rodgers sent housewarming gift to new Packers QB

July 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiling

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford is inheriting Aaron Rodgers’ locker, which is a rather intimidating responsibility. Rodgers, however, was kind enough to send Clifford something of a housewarming gift.

Clifford, a fifth-round pick out of Penn State, shared an image of the gift Rodgers sent him this week. Rodgers sent Clifford a framed jersey, complete with a personal message.

“Welcome to GB! Enjoy that great city & my locker!” Rodgers wrote.

Since he is a rookie, Clifford was not subject to whatever drama existed between Rodgers and the Packers in recent years. That means he gets a pretty neat gift, plus a rather legendary locker, as he settles into a likely role as Jordan Love’s backup for the 2023 season.

