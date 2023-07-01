Aaron Rodgers sent housewarming gift to new Packers QB

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford is inheriting Aaron Rodgers’ locker, which is a rather intimidating responsibility. Rodgers, however, was kind enough to send Clifford something of a housewarming gift.

Clifford, a fifth-round pick out of Penn State, shared an image of the gift Rodgers sent him this week. Rodgers sent Clifford a framed jersey, complete with a personal message.

“Welcome to GB! Enjoy that great city & my locker!” Rodgers wrote.

Since he is a rookie, Clifford was not subject to whatever drama existed between Rodgers and the Packers in recent years. That means he gets a pretty neat gift, plus a rather legendary locker, as he settles into a likely role as Jordan Love’s backup for the 2023 season.