Aaron Rodgers sent great text to Jordan Love after Packers’ Week 1 win

September 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiling at Jets presser

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers may have had a difficult parting with the Green Bay Packers, but he is still very much rooting for their success, at least in one area.

Rodgers revealed Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he had texted Packers quarterback Jordan Love after Green Bay’s Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. The message was a simple one: to congratulate Love on retaining “ownership” of the Bears.

“I did send J a text when they had pulled away, I sent him a message because I wanted him to see it when he got back to his phone. Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place,” Rodgers said. “That was pretty awesome for him.”

Rodgers very famously taunted Bears fans in a 2021 game, emphasizing his personal dominance over the franchise throughout his Packers career. The trash talk stuck to the point that a message from Love to Bears fans was apparently misinterpreted as a continuation of it.

Love led the Packers to a convincing Week 1 win over Chicago, marking the team’s ninth straight win over their NFC North rivals.

