Aaron Rodgers likely to restructure contract with Packers?

Aaron Rodgers indicated after the season that his future in Green Bay might be uncertain, but he has since put Packers fans at ease. Now, the next step for the star quarterback could be a new contract.

The Packers are projected to be more than $20 million over the salary cap, meaning they have to rework some contracts prior to March 17. Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari recently converted his roster bonus into a signing bonus, which created more than $8 million in cap space. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers is almost certain to do something similar.

Rodgers is set to make a base salary of $14.7 million next season with a $6.8 million roster bonus that’s due in March. His current contract runs through 2023, but the Packers could give him more guaranteed money and lower his salary cap hit in the short term. An arrangement like that would benefit both sides.

After the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers said his future with the Packers is “uncertain” just like that of several of his teammates. He later elaborated on those remarks after Green Bay fans were sent into a collective panic.

While there is technically a path for Rodgers to force a trade, it is highly unlikely he will go that route.