Aaron Rodgers reportedly played through major injuries for most of season

December 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A new report suggests New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing through some serious injuries for much of the 2024 season that the public was unaware of.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that Rodgers battled an array of injuries over the course of the season, including a severe hamstring strain and injuries to his ankle and MCL. Rodgers’ willingness to fight through the injuries earned him the respect and admiration of the Jets’ locker room, even as the season has gone off the rails.

“What nobody knows is how many injuries he’s been dealing with this whole season,” Glazer said. “There’s been a grade two hamstring strain, which is really a tear, an MCL sprain, a high ankle sprain. He’s been fighting through a lot of that, and it raised him up a lot in the eyes of his teammates.”

As Glazer noted, a grade two strain is basically a partial tear. Rodgers playing through something that significant is no joke. He suffered that injury on Sept. 29 but downplayed its severity, with one report indicating he even refused scans that would have determined how bad it was.

Rodgers’ physical issues may add some context to what has been a very difficult season for him. He has thrown for 2,966 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions, though he has looked a bit better recently. Despite the physical toll the season has taken on him, he does appear interested in playing again in 2025, though it is increasingly likely that it would not be with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers
