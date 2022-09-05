Aaron Rodgers seemingly sends message about 1 Packers WR

One of the big question in Green Bay Packers camp has been about who Aaron Rodgers will throw the ball to this season. On Monday, he may have given something of a hint.

According to Matt Schneiderman of The Athletic, Rodgers was in the Green Bay locker room on Monday wearing a potentially telling T-shirt. The shirt teased a ticket of Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard, with the tagline “Make Green Bay Great Again.”

No still photography allowed in the locker room and he didn’t talk today, but Aaron Rodgers is wearing a “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” T-shirt. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 5, 2022

Rodgers is probably just having fun, as he is known to do sometimes. On the other hand, Lazard is probably the closest thing the Packers have to a No. 1 receiver at this point following the offseason trade of Davante Adams, and Rodgers has singled him out before.

Lazard had his best season in 2021, with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. If Rodgers does fixate on him, those numbers are likely to go way up.