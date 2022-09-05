 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 5, 2022

Aaron Rodgers seemingly sends message about 1 Packers WR

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers in a hat

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

One of the big question in Green Bay Packers camp has been about who Aaron Rodgers will throw the ball to this season. On Monday, he may have given something of a hint.

According to Matt Schneiderman of The Athletic, Rodgers was in the Green Bay locker room on Monday wearing a potentially telling T-shirt. The shirt teased a ticket of Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard, with the tagline “Make Green Bay Great Again.”

Rodgers is probably just having fun, as he is known to do sometimes. On the other hand, Lazard is probably the closest thing the Packers have to a No. 1 receiver at this point following the offseason trade of Davante Adams, and Rodgers has singled him out before.

Lazard had his best season in 2021, with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. If Rodgers does fixate on him, those numbers are likely to go way up.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus