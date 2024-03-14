Aaron Rodgers responds to report about his Sandy Hook denial

Aaron Rodgers took to social media on Thursday to a respond to a report that claimed he questioned the validity of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that Rodgers is on a short list of candidates to be Kennedy’s running mate on an independent presidential ticket for the upcoming November election. In response to that news, CNN published a report citing two separate people who said they had conversations with Rodgers in which the New York Jets quarterback shared conspiracy theories about the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Connecticut, which killed 20 children and six adults.

CNN journalist Pamela Brown was one of the sources for the story. She claimed she was covering the Kentucky Derby for the network in 2013 when Rodgers said the Sandy Hook tragedy was “a government inside job” and that the media should be covering that aspect of the story. The other source, who remained anonymous, told CNN that Rodgers said the shooting “never happened” and that those involved were “actors.”

On Thursday, Rodgers responded with a post on X.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community,” Rodgers wrote.

Rodgers has yet to address whether he is actually considering running for vice president alongside Kennedy. That plan seemingly would not line up with what he recently said about his NFL future, however.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. He tore his Achilles on New York’s first offensive drive of the season. He is expected to be fully cleared for the start of the 2024 season.