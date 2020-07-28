Adam Gase responds to Jamal Adams’ criticism of his coaching style

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase clearly did not have a strong relationship with Jamal Adams before the team traded the All-Pro safety to the Seattle Seahawks. Not surprisingly, Gase says the unflattering remarks Adams made about him recently are not rooted in truth.

Adams said in an interview last week that Gase is a poor leader who refuses to address players in the locker room when things aren’t going well. Gase was asked about the criticism on Tuesday, and he took the high road for the most part. However, he did say he addresses the team in the locker room every game and offer a reason for why Adams may not have heard him on more than one occasion.

Adam Gase said he addressed the #Jets at halftime of every game. “hard for me to address that when I know the correct answer.” Said two times Adams likely didn’t hear him address team was when he 1) Was in training room against Bengals, and 2) Didn’t play vs Ravens — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 28, 2020

Gase also called the trade a “win-win” for Adams and the Jets, saying the team does not want players who don’t want to be there.

Gase on Jamal: "We want guys that want to be here and he didn't want to be here anymore." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 28, 2020

While Gase is known to have some issues with players, it’s worth noting that at least one Jets star appears to disagree with the way Adams has handled himself. Most of what Adams said should be taken with a grain of salt given that he was trying to force his way out of New York — even if Gase doesn’t have the best reputation.