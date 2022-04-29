Reason for Adam Schefter’s NFL Draft absence revealed

Those watching the NFL Draft on ESPN Thursday may have noticed the conspicuous absence of top reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter is typically a staple of the network’s draft coverage, often breaking in to report on trades and other speculation. That was not the case on Thursday, as Schefter had some family matters to tend to. His stepson was graduating from college, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, and Schefter was in attendance for that instead of the draft.

Adam Schefter is not on the draft coverage as his son is graduating from college. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 28, 2022

Schefter has been the subject of controversy recently, but that has nothing to do with his absence Thursday. He has been on ESPN regularly since then, and the network would not do that only to sideline him for such a big night.

Schefter was not the only notable ESPN personality missing from Thursday’s coverage. Another familiar figure was not on-site, too.