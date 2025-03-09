Sam Darnold being pursued by AFC playoff team

Sam Darnold will have options as he prepares to enter free agency, including from an AFC playoff contender.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make a contract offer to Darnold once the legal tampering period opens on Monday, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Steelers are not believed to be the favorite to land Darnold, but the team is “doing its due diligence” on all available quarterbacks.

The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source.



Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both started games for the Steelers last season, but both will be free agents. Reports have indicated that the Steelers have interest in bringing back Fields, with Wilson more likely to land elsewhere.

Darnold is a new entry to the equation. He is viewed as the top option in a relatively thin free agent quarterback market, though he did throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with Minnesota in 2024. He has been most heavily linked to a different team, but the Steelers are apparently willing to at least try to make an effort.

The Steelers are almost certain to sign a quarterback in free agency, be it Darnold or someone else. The fact that they are pursuing Darnold certainly suggests that however much they like Fields, there are some lingering doubts about his ability to lead the franchise. At the very least, the team believes Darnold is an option worth exploring that could be as good as Fields, if not better.

The Steelers went 10-7 in 2024 and made the playoffs, but faded down the stretch in part due to underwhelming quarterback play from Wilson. The organization has made it clear they would like to find a long-term solution to their quarterback issue, but that depends on whether the options are to their liking.