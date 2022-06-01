Aidan Hutchinson’s sister wins beauty contest

Aidan Hutchinson became the second overall pick in the NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions selected him, but that is not the only special thing that happened to his family in the past month. Hutchinson’s sister is also officially a beauty queen.

Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s older sister, was crowned Miss Michigan on Saturday. The 23-year-old competed against 77 other candidates. She will now represent Michigan at the Miss USA 2022 pageant in November. Aria said on Instagram that the achievement is “years in the making.”

The Hutchinson family has deep Michigan roots, which is why it was so special for them when Aidan was drafted by the Lions. Like Aidan, Aria graduated from the University of Michigan. Their father, Chris, was a star defensive tackle for the Wolverines.

The wins just keep piling up for the Hutchinsons.