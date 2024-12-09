Raiders get surprising news on Aidan O’Connell’s knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered what initially looked like a significant knee injury on Sunday, but he has since received some very good news.

Tests on Monday revealed that O’Connell has a bone bruise in his left knee, according to multiple reports. He is pushing to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

Tests on QB Aidan O’Connell’s knee today revealed a bone bruise and he would like to try to play Monday night vs. the Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2024

Given how the injury looked, the update came as a big surprise. O’Connell appeared to be in serious pain after his knee slammed off the turf in the third quarter of the Raiders’ 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His left leg was then placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

There were fears that O’Connell suffered a fracture in his leg, but a bone bruise seems like a best-case scenario for him.

Gardner Minshew is already out for the season due to a broken collarbone, so the Raiders were down to third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday. Even if Ridder has to start against the Falcons, it sounds like O’Connell has a strong chance of playing again this season.

O’Connell has 899 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 6 games this year.