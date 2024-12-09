 Skip to main content
Raiders get surprising news on Aidan O’Connell’s knee injury

December 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Aidan O'Connell dropping back to pass

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell (4) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered what initially looked like a significant knee injury on Sunday, but he has since received some very good news.

Tests on Monday revealed that O’Connell has a bone bruise in his left knee, according to multiple reports. He is pushing to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

Given how the injury looked, the update came as a big surprise. O’Connell appeared to be in serious pain after his knee slammed off the turf in the third quarter of the Raiders’ 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His left leg was then placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

There were fears that O’Connell suffered a fracture in his leg, but a bone bruise seems like a best-case scenario for him.

Gardner Minshew is already out for the season due to a broken collarbone, so the Raiders were down to third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday. Even if Ridder has to start against the Falcons, it sounds like O’Connell has a strong chance of playing again this season.

O’Connell has 899 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 6 games this year.

Aidan O'ConnellLas Vegas Raiders
