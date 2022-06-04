A.J. Brown shares expectations for 1 Eagles teammate

A.J. Brown expects fellow Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith to have a dominant sophomore season.

Speaking to the media after workouts on Friday, Brown said that Smith can be a true No. 1 receiver. He also said that he and Smith can be a special duo at the position.

“In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver No. 1,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “And he going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate. Just taking pressure off each other. Even being on the same sides, so you can’t really double. It’s great having another great wideout besides you.”

The Philadelphia Eagles traded a first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Brown during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown also highlighted Smith’s route-running ability.

“He’s a really good route runner,” Brown said. “Guys early on in their career, like first year, Year 2, they’re still developing and he can run every route in the route tree. I think the sky’s the limit for Smitty. So, I’m excited for him Year 2. I’m excited for the steps he takes.”

Smith shared a similar excitement towards playing with Brown soon after Brown was traded.

Brown has previous experience playing with top-tier receivers. He got to share the field with former All-Pro Julio Jones in 2021, although Jones had a difficult time staying healthy.

The 23-year-old Smith had an encouraging rookie season last year. In 17 games, Smith led all Eagles receivers in receptions (64), yards (916) and touchdowns (five).

Brown, 24, has been one of the more productive wide receivers in the league since 2019. In three years with the Titans, he had 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He led the Titans with 869 receiving yards on 63 catches in 13 games last season, and scored five touchdowns.

Both played like No. 1 receivers last season and have the ability elevate the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts and the entire Philadelphia offense.