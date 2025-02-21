AJ Brown shares his dream offseason addition for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have many holes to fill this offseason coming off their dominant Super Bowl win, but there is one huge move AJ Brown would like to see his team make.

Brown was a guest on the latest episode of the “Kickin it with Dee” podcast, which was released on Thursday. The star wide receiver discussed a wide range of topics, including whether there are any free agents he wants the Eagles to pursue.

After giving it some thought, Brown said he would love to see Myles Garrett in Philadelphia.

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Josh Sweat or Milton (Williams), but adding him…” Brown said.

Garrett is not a free agent, but he has publicly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. The star pass-rusher wants to play for a contender, and there is no better team in the NFL right now than the Eagles.

Philadelphia has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Garrett. As Brown mentioned, both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are set to become free agents. Brandon Graham is also planning to retire, so the Eagles would make sense as a suitor for Garrett.

Garrett has also been linked to one of the Eagles’ rivals, which might motivate Philly to explore a potential trade for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

It is worth noting that Brown did not have his best season this year. He seemed frustrated at times and even traded words with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the Super Bowl. Some have wondered if Philadelphia could look into trading Brown.

Brown might be the type of player that could entice the Browns to part ways with Garrett, so he should be careful what he wishes for.