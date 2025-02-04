Myles Garrett repeatedly linked to top NFC team

Myles Garrett is hoping the Cleveland Browns will trade him to a contender this offseason, and many members of the media believe one particular NFC team would make a lot of sense for the star defensive lineman.

Garrett issued a statement on Monday announcing that he has asked the Browns for a trade. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year called the decision “one of the toughest” of his life, but he said he wants to play for a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.

The Washington Commanders exceeded almost all expectations this season, but their defense was a major issue in a 55-23 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. During the latest episode of her “Scoop City” podcast, which was released on Tuesday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic suggested to co-host Chase Daniel that the Commanders should pursue Garrett.

“Why not the Commanders? Adding Myles Garrett would accelerate their rebuild. We saw what their biggest problem was, right? Defense,” Russini said.

Many other members of the media also feel Washington would be the perfect landing spot for Garrett. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said Monday that the possibilities for Garrett would be endless if the 29-year-old played in Dan Quinn’s defensive system.

“The Washington Commanders should be on the phone right now trying to figure out how to get Myles Garrett to the DC area,” Spears said. “Because that team has a lot of cap space, they’re ripe, and Dan Quinn is the defensive coordinator. Myles Garrett might have 30 sacks if he ends up in Washington.”

Garrett is a true game-changer who could immediately transform Washington’s defense. He had 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons and 16 in each of the two seasons before that. There is almost no way to contain him.

Though another notable NFC team has been listed as a slight favorite ahead of the Commanders to land Garrett, it would be a surprise if Washington did not at least place a call to the Browns. Though, as of now, Cleveland is supposedly not looking to move their biggest star.