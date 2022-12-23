Al Michaels had funny line about Mike White playing in Week 17

The New York Jets are quickly fading from playoff contention, and Al Michaels had a funny quip during Thursday night’s game about how they might be able to remedy the situation.

Zach Wilson was benched for the second time this season in New York’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former BYU star went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. The Jets were booed off the field at halftime after gaining just three first downs.

After two more possessions in the third quarter led to 3-and-out punts, Jets head coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson and brought in Chris Streveler. That led to a discussion from Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the Amazon broadcast about what New York is going to do at quarterback going forward. Herbstreit said they have no choice but to go back to Mike White when the veteran is healthy.

“I do think you’re going to have a dilemma because of where Zach Wilson was picked (in the draft),” Herbstreit said. “If you take that out (of the equation) and you’re just looking at what you want to do, it’s a pretty easy choice. You’ve got to get Mike White healthy and you’ve got to go in that direction. Once he’s healthy, that’s probably the direction that they’re ultimately gonna have to go in.”

Michaels then dropped a funny line about White receiving clearance to return from his rib injury.

“White will find that 11th doctor and he’ll be cleared to play,” Michaels said.

White suffered a rib injury when he took a couple of huge hits in the Jets’ Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He wanted to play through the injury last week, but doctors would not clear him. White told reporters he sought opinions from 10 different doctors in an attempt to receive clearance, which is why Michaels joked that White may need an 11th opinion.

The Jets fell to 7-8 with their loss to Jacksonville. Saleh once again tried to downplay his decision to bench Wilson, but it is clear his team has a huge issue at the most important position on the field.