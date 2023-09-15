 Skip to main content
Al Michaels made embarrassing blunder during Eagles-Vikings game

September 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Al Michaels made an embarrassing blunder during Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings on Amazon.

As the second half of the game was getting set to begin, Michaels welcomed fans back to “Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.”

What’s the issue? “The Vet” hasn’t been the home of the Eagles (or the Phillies for that matter) for 20 years. The multipurpose stadium last hosted the Eagles in 2002, closed in 2003, and was imploded in 2004. The Eagles have been playing their home games at Lincoln Financial Field since 2003.

Michaels has defended himself from critics in recent years. The 78-year-old definitely should know better than to make a blunder like that.

Al Michaels
