Incredible ‘Hangover’ edited photo of Jason Kelce in Las Vegas emerges

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jason Kelce looking like Alan from the Hangover

Some folks on the internet put together an excellent Photoshopped image of Jason Kelce in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Kelce is in Las Vegas, Nev. to support his brother Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce is known for his big, fun personality, which is why the edited photo of him was so perfect.

The edited photo swaps Kelce’s face on actor Zach Galifianakis’ body for an improved version of Alan from “The Hangover.”

The photo may be fake, but it looks perfect.

For the record, Jason Kelce did play some blackjack while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. The “underdog” T-shirt he was wearing was not too far off from something we’d probably see Alan wearing.

Kelce was definitely ready to let the dogs out. Hopefully he won enough money at blackjack to satisfy Mr. Chow.

Jason Kelce
