Incredible ‘Hangover’ edited photo of Jason Kelce in Las Vegas emerges

Some folks on the internet put together an excellent Photoshopped image of Jason Kelce in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Kelce is in Las Vegas, Nev. to support his brother Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce is known for his big, fun personality, which is why the edited photo of him was so perfect.

The edited photo swaps Kelce’s face on actor Zach Galifianakis’ body for an improved version of Alan from “The Hangover.”

.@JasonKelce getting ready to play blackjack with The Boys again pic.twitter.com/1SDu0v0WZP — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 11, 2024

The photo may be fake, but it looks perfect.

Jason Kelce arriving in Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII… pic.twitter.com/5PfSglpavP — TPS (@TotalProSports) February 11, 2024

For the record, Jason Kelce did play some blackjack while in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. The “underdog” T-shirt he was wearing was not too far off from something we’d probably see Alan wearing.

Jason Kelce playing Blackjack in Las Vegas with Bert Kriescher, Tom Segura, and the Bussin’ with the Boys crew. What a table. pic.twitter.com/v5W1QEqDCG — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 8, 2024

Kelce was definitely ready to let the dogs out. Hopefully he won enough money at blackjack to satisfy Mr. Chow.