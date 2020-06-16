Alshon Jeffery still has no timetable to return from foot injury

Alshon Jeffery struggled through another injury-riddled season in 2019, and now there may be some doubt about his availability to start 2020 as well.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke on the progress of Jeffery, who saw last season end early due to a Lisfranc injury.

“Alshon has done extremely well this off-season with his rehab,” Pederson said, per Josh Alpert of PFT. “The dialogue that he’s had in the receiver room, being able to converse with some of the young players that we have on our roster and just getting themselves back healthy and obviously there’s no timetable for him right now.

“I just want him to focus on his rehab and get strong, but the second part of your question is, he’s a big part of our offense, and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point,” Pederson added. “But if there’s a couple games there where he’s not ready, then, we’re not going to put him out there and just wait for him to get healthy.”

The veteran receiver Jeffery, who recently turned 30, only suited up in ten games for the Eagles last season due to various ailments. The Lisfranc injury to his right foot near the end of the year was the coup de grace, and Jeffery finished 2019 with just 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeffery is owed $9.9 million next season and $12.75 million in 2021 (not including bonuses), so Philadelphia still has a bit riding on him. That said though, the Eagles added veteran Marquise Goodwin and first-round pick Jalen Reagor to their receiving corps this offseason and were also recently said to have been shopping Jeffery. Whether or not his health will allow for such a move to happen however is anyone’s guess right now.