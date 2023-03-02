Alvin Kamara enters plea in criminal case

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the two criminal charges he is facing.

Kamara earlier this month was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on criminal charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The charges stem from his alleged role in a beating that took place outside a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Kamara had an arraignment hearing on Thursday. He and the three other men who are facing the same charges pleaded not guilty.

The four individuals are accused of attacking a man named Darnell Greene Jr. in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2022, when Kamara was in town for the Pro Bowl.

The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states that Kamara punched Greene while the alleged victim was unconscious on the ground outside an elevator at The Cromwell hotel. A video that was released showed Kamara repeatedly punching and hitting Greene.

Greene also filed a lawsuit against Kamara in October that contains more troubling allegations.

More recently, video footage appeared to show that Kamara admitted to assaulting Greene.

Kamara’s case was postponed several times, so his status for the 2022 season was never impacted. The NFL typically waits until the legal process plays out before handing down any disciplinary action.

Kamara, 27, had 1,387 yard from scrimmage in 15 games with the Saints this season. He scored just four touchdowns, which was the lowest total of his six-year career.

The Saints signed Kamara to a five-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2020 season. He has a base salary of $9.4 million next season.