Video: Alvin Kamara shares how each Saints QB calls plays differently

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a nine-year NFL veteran, knows the nuances of quarterback play-calling like few others.

In a candid press conference earlier this week, the five-time Pro Bowl rusher broke down the subtle differences in how each signal-caller delivers audibles, offering fans a peek inside the huddle.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara on adjusting to a new QB calling plays — and working through the little things with rookie Tyler Shough, in true AK fashion. pic.twitter.com/DQddshq8Q9 — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 30, 2025

Recalling his time with legendary quarterback Drew Brees, Kamara mimicked a typical call: “Gun bunch right tight 22 paint wide read F trent.”

Jameis Winston echoed the formation but altered the cadence, throwing off Kamara’s rhythm at times.

“The keys I’m listening for in the play call — I’m waiting for it on a certain time,” he explained. “I’ll f–k around and miss it. I’m like, ‘Man, what do I got?'”

Now adapting to the Saints’ young arms, Kamara contrasted rookie Spencer Rattler’s sharp, intense delivery with Tyler Shough’s calmer vibe.

“Tyler is a little bit more mellow than Spencer,” he noted, expressing excitement for Shough’s growth. “Spencer’s play-calls are a little bit sharper and a little bit more intense.”

The vet shared a hilarious training camp mishap: Shough’s mixed-up hand signal sent Kamara’s motion the wrong way, turning a simple drill into chaos.

“You learn those things by experience,” Kamara laughed.

As the Saints navigate a quarterback carousel, Kamara’s adaptability underscores his value. With nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards last season and over 500 so this season, his insights could key the Black and Gold’s 2025 resurgence.