Longtime analyst proposes wild offseason plan for Patriots

The New England Patriots are on the verge of securing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one longtime analyst believes they should use it to execute an insane offseason plan.

With both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants losing on Sunday, the Patriots have moved into the No. 1 spot in the current NFL Draft order. New England will now host the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. A loss in that game is hardly a given, as the Bills have nothing to play for and will likely rest most of their starters.

But if the Patriots do secure the No. 1 pick, most people assume they will trade it. They already appear to have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, who has flashed serious potential as a rookie this season. FOX Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright believes there is a scenario where New England will use the top pick, however.

In what he described as a “a not totally insane scenario,” Wright suggested in a post on X that the Patriots should draft Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick. New England could then trade Maye for a top-five pick and use that pick on Travis Hunter. Wright wonders if the Patriots would then be able to hire Deion Sanders to keep the Colorado trio together.

A not totally insane scenario: The Patriots fall in love with Shedeur, and instead of trading the #1 pick, they trade Drake for a Top 5 pick. They could then potentially draft Shedeur AND Travis. And then, for the hell of it, fire Mayo & hire Deion! Whaddya say @kevinwildes?? — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2024

There are many, many reasons Wright’s scenario is farfetched. For starters, Maye has already shown he can play in the NFL. The same cannot be said for Shedeur. Deion has also repeatedly insisted that he has no intention of leaving Colorado, even with his son entering the draft.

Also, while some people feel Jerod Mayo is in over his head with the Patriots, there has been no real indication that Robert Kraft intends to fire the coach after just one season.

Patriots fans have come up with a much more realistic four-step offseason plan than the one Wright laid out. If New England winds up with the No. 1 overall pick, a trade seems inevitable.