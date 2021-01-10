 Skip to main content
Anthony Miller ejected for altercation with CJ Gardner-Johnson

January 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Anthony Miller ejection

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller lost his cool in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game, and he paid the price for it.

Miller got into it with Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, and appeared to strike or punch the safety in the face after a play. That was spotted by officials, and Miller was promptly ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Gardner-Johnson actually got the same reaction — and same consequence — from Bears receiver Denzel Wims earlier in the season. In fact, Miller was even asked about Gardner-Johnson’s trash talking in the leadup to this game.

The Bears have been unable to get much going on offense in this game, and Miller was clearly growing frustrated. Gardner-Johnson’s agitating apparently put him over the edge, and now he’s done for the game.

