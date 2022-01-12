Antonio Brown makes admission about his infamous meltdown

Antonio Brown has gone on the offensive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since his infamous Week 17 meltdown, but the star wide receiver seemed to acknowledge this week that it was a bit over the top.

TMZ caught up with Brown in Los Angeles on Monday, and the receiver was asked if it was necessary to strip off his uniform in the middle of a game. He smiled and admitted that “it probably wasn’t necessary or professional.”

While it would be a leap to say Brown feels remorseful, that was the first time he expressed any sort of regret over what happened.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admits he kicked Brown off the sideline during the team’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Arians says he did so after Brown threw a fit over not getting enough targets and then refused to go in the game. Brown and his attorneys have said A.B. was too hurt to play.

Brown is almost certainly going to take some sort of legal action against the Bucs. The NFL has already made a ruling on his outburst.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports